Forex reserves hit record high, reach $382 billion as FCAs rise

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20 billion

India's reserves increased by $799 million, mainly on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), to touch a record high of $381.955 billion in the week June 9 to June 16, RBI said.



In the previous week, the reserves had declined marginally by $11.5 million to $381.156 billion.



FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $802.4 million to $358.084 billion in the reporting week, the central said.



Expressed in terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.



Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.



The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $1.3 million to $1.469 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, declined by $2.1 million to $2.305 billion.

Press Trust of India