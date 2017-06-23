TRENDING ON BS
Forex reserves hit record high, reach $382 billion as FCAs rise

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20 billion

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

India's forex reserves increased by $799 million, mainly on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), to touch a record high of $381.955 billion in the week June 9 to June 16, RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined marginally by $11.5 million to $381.156 billion.



FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $802.4 million to $358.084 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $1.3 million to $1.469 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, declined by $2.1 million to $2.305 billion.

