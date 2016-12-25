Four groups to work on specifics of WTO trade facilitation pact

The Commerce and Finance Ministries have formed four to work on specific issues like identifying areas where legislative changes are needed for a smooth implementation of World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade facilitation agreement.

The agreement contains provisions for expediting the movement, release and clearance of goods, including those in transit.

The working will submit their report soon to the steering committee, which is under Cabinet Secretary-headed National Committee on Trade Facilitation (NCTF), an official said.

The objective of the NCTF, which is a national level body, is to facilitate domestic co-ordination and implementation of the provisions. It plays a major role in developing a pan-India roadmap for trade facilitation.

Elaborating on the groups, the official said one of them is headed by the Director Gedneral of Foreign Trade and its work is to coordinate all matters pertaining to infrastructure such as roads and railways.

Another group, chaired by senior customs officials, is identifying the areas where legislative changes are required and is working on it.

A joint secretary from the commerce ministry, commissioner Directorate General of Tax Payer Services and Central Board of Excise and Customs are heading the third group which is working on outreach and publicity for the stakeholders dealing with the implementation of the agreement.

The fourth group is working on a Time Release Study, which is a method to measure customs performance in trade facilitation. It is headed by two joint secretary-level officers from customs and ports.

In all these groups, members from industry chambers like FICCI and FIEO are also participating.

The steering committee is a core group of NCTF having 15 members from various ministries and trade bodies.

The first meeting of NCTF with the Cabinet Secretary as the Chair was convened in October. It will meet again after six months, where reports of these will be discussed.

(TFA) was signed by member countries in 2013.