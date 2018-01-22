FPIs bid for corp bonds worth Rs 139 bn against debt investment of Rs 95 bn

attracted bids worth Rs 13,900 crore or Rs 139 billion ($2.2 billion) from foreign as against the debt investment limit of Rs 94.75 billion (Rs 9,475 crore) on offer in an on Monday, stock exchange data showed. The investment limit for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio (FPIs) in the recent past. The was conducted on the NSE's platform platform from 3.30-5.30 pm, after the market hours. Of the 61 bids made by FPIs, as many as 39 were declared successful. Till Thursday, the total investment in the category reached Rs 2,158.48 billion (Rs 2,15,848 crore), which is 96 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2,253.23 billion (Rs 2,25,323 crore), as per the latest update with depositories. Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an for the allocation of unutilised debt limits to the tune of Rs 94.75 billion (Rs 9,475 crore). The debt quota gives overseas the right to invest in securities up to the limit purchased. To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange had conducted a mock bidding session on Friday. In an conducted earlier this month, investment limits for had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 159.61 billion (Rs 15,961 crore) by FPIs against Rs 137.56 billion (Rs 13,756 crore) put on offer.