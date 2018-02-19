Framework to double farmers' income to be presented before Modi on Tuesday

The government on Monday discussed with farm experts and stakeholders practical solutions for doubling farmers' income by 2022 and they will be presented before Prime Minister tomorrow. Modi, who is scheduled to attend the final session of the two-day national conference being organised by the agriculture ministry, will address on The recommendations will also benefit the government's inter-ministerial panel on doubling At the inaugural session, Agriculture Minister called for "implementable solutions" from various stakeholders while sharing that the government has already reoriented its initiatives to transform from production centric to income centric. The government has enhanced budget allocation for the to Rs 580 billion for the 2018-19 financial year, from Rs 515 billion in 2017-18, and sufficient funds have been made available for programmes aimed at raising farmers income, he said in a statement. The conference deliberated on seven themes: agriculture policy and reforms for higher and sustained farmers income; trade policy; marketing and agri-logistics; R&D and startups in agriculture; capital investments and institutional credit; promotion of allied farm activities like dairy and poultry; and sustainable and equitable development and efficient delivery of services. Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Junior Agriculture Ministers Parshottam Rupala Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Krishna Raj, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Agriculture Secretary S K Pattanayak were among others present at the event. Senior officials from the central and state governments, scientists, economists, trade industry, professional associations, representatives of corporate and private sector companies & farmers, NGOs and academics were also present.