FRBM panel moots fiscal council; budget planners cold to idea

The Fiscal Responsibility and Management (FRBM) committee has suggested setting up of a fiscal council to oversee and verify the credibility of the government’s numbers and fiscal targets for any given year. While the political leadership in the centre could be comfortable with the idea, the bureaucracy is reportedly against it.



The committee, headed by former member of Parliament and revenue and expenditure secretary N K Singh, had submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on January 23. The report, which sets a roadmap to achieve a fiscal deficit of 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2023, could be made public before March 9, the day Parliament reconvenes for the second half of the session, Business Standard has learnt.

Sources say that as per the committee’s report, the fiscal council, to consist of non-government economists and experts, will be tasked with assessing whether the budgeted estimates announced in any given year are credible and achievable. Such an exercise can either be ex-ante (during the preparation) or post-ante (once the is presented).

“Take the example of disinvestment targets. They are never met. Are they always unrealistic and should the government for lower, achievable targets? The credibility of such numbers is what a fiscal council will deal with,” said an official.

If such a council is set up, it will study the credibility and feasibility of all numbers including, tax targets, spending on various schemes and subsidies, capital spending, fiscal deficit and revenue deficit targets, non-tax revenue, among others.

Sources said the panel’s idea of a fiscal council stems from the fact that close to 80 countries have similar bodies to provide oversight to federal budgets and fiscal targets. In nearly 35 of these countries, such councils have complete autonomy and in some cases actually decide the parameters within which the country will have to prepare its

The panel is learnt to have suggested a softer version, which comes under the Finance Ministry, and wherein the finance minister of the day can ignore the council’s observations on the feasibility of his budgeted targets. “The idea is to provide a counterview to the makers’ claims. This will lead to greater transparency,” the official said.