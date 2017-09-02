Deepak Gupta: From banker to organic farmer

As career changes go, it is nothing short of dramatic. Banker Deepak Gupta has turned farmer. Not just any farmer — he grows and retails only organic fruit and vegetables. And not any organic either — natural farming. As a child whose father was in the railways, Gupta travelled all over India during his growing-up years. In the early 1980s, he studied at Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, did an MBA from XLRI and worked at HDFC Bank and ICICI, winging it to Johannesburg and Toronto as a banker. International exposure led to a deeper appreciation of the ...