Deepak Gupta: From banker to organic farmer

As career changes go, it is nothing short of dramatic. Banker Deepak Gupta has turned farmer. Not just any farmer — he grows and retails only organic fruit and vegetables. And not any organic either — natural farming. As a child whose father was in the railways, Gupta travelled all over India during his growing-up years. In the early 1980s, he studied at Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, did an MBA from XLRI and worked at HDFC Bank and ICICI, winging it to Johannesburg and Toronto as a banker. International exposure led to a deeper appreciation of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?