From July 1, Aadhaar 'must' for filing tax returns, obtaining new PAN: CBDT

This means every person must quote either Aadhaar number or enrolment ID number for ITR, PAN card

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday made it clear that will be a "must" for the filing of Income or for obtaining a new from July 1.



The policy-making body of the issued a statement stating that the Supreme Court, on Friday, had only given a "partial relief" to those who do not have an or an enrolment ID, and the taxman, hence, will not "cancel" their Permanent Account Number (PAN).



The issued a three-point "effect of the judgement" of the apex court statement saying.



From July 1, 2017, onwards every person eligible to obtain must quote their number or their enrolment ID number for the filing of income as well as for applications for



"Everyone who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July 2017, and who has number or is eligible to obtain number, shall intimate his number to income tax authorities for the purpose of linking with Aadhaar," it said.



It explained what will happen in a case of "non-compliance" or where a person does not possess



"Only a partial relief by the Court (SC) has been given to those who do not have and who do not wish to obtain for the time being, that their will not be cancelled so that other consequences under the Income Tax Act for failing to quote may not arise," the said.



If the is cancelled, then a person cannot do his normal banking and financial operations and hence this relief is given. But, it has been made clear that for the filing of ITR or to obtain a new PAN, will be mandatory from July 1, a senior I-T official explained.



Senior officials said the apex court's order given yesterday was "studied" by a high-level team of authorities from the Law Ministry, Finance Ministry, and the after which this clarification has been issued.

