FSSAI bans staple pins in tea bags on health concerns

Concerned about the risks stapled bags pose to public health, the food quality regulator the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned use of in bags effective January 1, 2018.

The in an order said, "Taking cognizance of risk to public safety in using staple pin in bags by some food business operators (FBOs), the food authority hereby directs the concerned FBOs to discontinue the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import of stapled bags by January 1, 2018."

"This is a good move and takes Indian companies towards adopting international standards. are a potential health hazard and are banned in most advanced countries," said Priti M Kapadia, Director, World Coffee Expo Mumbai, India's only annual trade fair dedicated to the and coffee sector, scheduled to be held between November 15 and 18.

At present, there are two types of bags available in the market --- stapled and knotted. The (Marketing) Control Order, 2003 defines bags as packet containing in bags made of filter paper, nylon net and / or any other acceptable material conforming to international norms and standards, for brewing of liquor by direct immersion of such bag in hot or cold water.

"Use of in bags poses potential hazard to consumers since any loose staple pin consumed inadvertently with may cause serious health hazard," said the order.