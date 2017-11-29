FSSAI issues new set of guidelines to recall unsafe food

The (FSSAI) has issued a set of guidelines regarding the recall of products from the market, in a bid to ensure that a proper system is in place.

Reports suggest that the food safety regulator stated that the guidelines have been issued to help food business operators frame a proper recall plan and implement them when the situation demands.

Further, the regulatory body has also called for greater scrutiny of food products, so as to avoid frequent situations of recall of their products.

According to FSSAI, food recalls are essential to remove or correct marketed food products and their labelling that violate the laws administered by the regulatory authority, as the circulation of such products can cause health hazards to those that consume it.

The recovered product, the chamber claims, must be stored in an area which is separated from any other food product. Companies must also maintain records of the amount of recovered product and the batch codes of the product recovered.