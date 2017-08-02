Full text of Arvind Panagariya's resignation letter to PM Modi

Following is the full text of the letter which outgoing vice chairman of NITI Aayog, wrote to Prime Minister seeking his permission to relieve him of his charge as his leave from Columbia University was coming to an end. A successor to Panagariya is expected to be appointed soon.



When we last met, I had mentioned that my leave from Columbia University will soon be ending and that, after two and a half years, my wife is keen to return closer to children. Accordingly, I am writing to request that I may be relieved of my duties as the Vice Chairman, by 31st August 2017. This will allow me to resume my employment at Columbia University beginning 5th September 2017.

It has been a true privilege for me to serve under you these past two and a half years. I would like to say that this has been dream come true but even that would fall short of what has happened. For the opportunity and experience you have made possible have been well beyond anything I had dreamt. No previous leader has shown the courage to appoint an "outsider" at this level in the Government of India.

With your permission, I wanted to make a suggestion. During the past two years, the responsibilities of the have multiplied at a fast pace. This has meant rapidly rising demands on the time of the Vice Chairman. Simultaneously, under your bold leadership, the stature of India on the global stage has rapidly risen.

Nothing illustrates this better than the attention you received from the world leaders at the recent G20 Summit in Hamburg. This means that going forward, the work of G20 Sherpa would expand. To ensure that the work of the and G20 engagements receive due attention, it may be worth considering separating these roles in the future. A full-time G20 Sherpa would in any case be a necessity by India were to host the G20 Summit in the future.