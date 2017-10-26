Fund infusion, monetisation key to success

The NDA government’s ambitious Bharatmala project — an umbrella programme for the highways sector — would heavily rely on financial impetus from the government’s bank recapitalisation plan, besides the monetisation of operational assets, for a successful run. The government would need Rs 5.35 lakh crore for the first phase alone, covering 34,800-km roads. Though the private sector’s expectations are high on the project, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract mode, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?