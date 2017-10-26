Fund infusion, monetisation key to success

The NDA government’s ambitious Bharatmala project — an umbrella programme for the highways sector — would heavily rely on financial impetus from the government’s bank recapitalisation plan, besides the monetisation of operational assets, for a successful run. The government would need Rs 5.35 lakh crore for the first phase alone, covering 34,800-km roads. Though the private sector’s expectations are high on the project, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract mode, ...