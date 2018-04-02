JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Feb GST revenue collections at nearly Rs 900 bn, says Hasmukh Adhia

Govt keeping close eye on oil prices: Pradhan on petrol hitting 4-year high
Business Standard

FY18 fiscal deficit to be lower than revised estimates of 3.5%: S C Garg

India revised its fiscal deficit target to 3.5% of GDP from an earlier 3.2% of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year that ended on March 31

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Trade deficit

India's economic affairs secretary on Monday said that the country's fiscal and revenue deficits would be lower than the revised estimates for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

After taking into consideration almost all revenues and expenditure, "I can confirm that both fiscal deficit and revenue deficit are lower than the revised estimates for 2017/18," Subhash Chandra Garg said on Twitter.

India revised its fiscal deficit target to 3.5 per cent of GDP from an earlier 3.2 per cent of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year that ended on March 31.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told reporters India has raised Rs 9.95 trillion ($152.82 billion) in direct taxes in 2017/18 compared with a collection target of Rs 9.8 trillion.

 
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 20:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements