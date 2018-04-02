FY18 fiscal deficit to be lower than revised estimates of 3.5%: S C Garg

-
India's economic affairs secretary on Monday said that the country's fiscal and revenue deficits would be lower than the revised estimates for the 2017/18 fiscal year.
After taking into consideration almost all revenues and expenditure, "I can confirm that both fiscal deficit and revenue deficit are lower than the revised estimates for 2017/18," Subhash Chandra Garg said on Twitter.
India revised its fiscal deficit target to 3.5 per cent of GDP from an earlier 3.2 per cent of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year that ended on March 31.
Earlier, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told reporters India has raised Rs 9.95 trillion ($152.82 billion) in direct taxes in 2017/18 compared with a collection target of Rs 9.8 trillion.
