India forecasts FY18 GDP growth at 6.5% vs 7.1% in FY17

The lowest estimated growth, a four-year low, under the Modi-led government will be mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Gross Domestic Product was 8% in FY16 It was 7.5% in 2014-15.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014.

Economic activities were affected by demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 and subsequent implementation of a new indirect tax regime (GST) from July 1 in the current financial year.

As per the data, the expansion in activities in 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' is likely to slow to 2.1% in the current fiscal from 4.9% in the preceding year.

The growth in manufacturing sector too is expected to decelerate to 4.6% this fiscal, down from 7.9% in 2016-17.

