India forecasts FY18 GDP growth at 6.5% vs 7.1% in FY17

"The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016-17," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in its estimate of National Income for 2017-18.
"Implicit calculation suggests H2FY18 growth will be 7%," said Chief Statistician T C A Anant at a press conference after the official data were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
The Indian economy recovered from its three-year low of 5.7% GDP growth in the June quarter to grow at 6.3% in the September quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU