FY18 to end in 18 days! Some last-minute tax-saving methods to invest in

It is that time of the year when taxpayers who still have some room for making investments look forward to investing in certain avenues to help save further on their outgo for the year. Besides a saving in income tax, there are other parameters such as returns, liquidity and risks involved, which also play a vital role in determining what to invest in. This article aims at discussing some investment options that can help you plan your investments across a financial year or make a lump sum investment at this point in time of the financial year (FY) i.e. before March 31, 2018, that would help you save taxes (PPF) An age-old favourite investment option available to the resident salaried as well as non-salaried individual is investment in PPF. It is a long-term investment backed by the Government of India and is eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C. The investment cap is Rs 150,000. PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years, which can further be extended by five years. It allows partial withdrawals after seven years of account opening. An investment in PPF yields an interest of 7.6 per cent per annum (currently). Additionally, it gets the EEE "exempt-exempt-exempt" status, which means investment in PPF qualifies for a deduction at every stage of investment and maturity. The contribution made to PPF, the interest earned on it and, above all, even the amount received on maturity are exempt from tax. Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) ELSS is one of the smartest investment instrument, albeit, with some risk, to maximise your efforts. ELSS involves an investment of a majority of your deposit in equity-related products managed by professional fund managers who are experts in predicting market trends and make sure your money is invested in the right way. Investments in ELSS can be done via SIPs. They come with comparatively high returns between 12 per cent and 15 per cent and a lock-in period of just three years, which is quite low when compared to saving options like PPF, National Savings Certificate (NSC) and tax-saving Therefore, a lump-sum ELSS investment at this time may prove to be a good move to fill in your 80C. (EPF) Contribution towards an EPF goes a long way in helping a salaried individual not only save taxes as such contributions are eligible for a deduction under 80C of up to Rs 150,000; but also helps build a tax-free corpus for him.

An EPF also enjoys the EEE status.