G20 Summit 2017: PM Modi invites Norway pension funds to invest in India

Prime Minister on Saturday invited to invest in the (NIIF) as he met Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who gifted him a symbolic football.



Continuing his series of bilateral meetings in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. He held a bilateral meeting with President of Mauricio Macri.



congratulated in person Moon on his victory in presidential elections while the South Korean President recalled the prime minister's congratulatory phone call and tweet in Korean language, saying it was warmly received by the people of



Both leaders expressed their commitment to further develop the special strategic partnership between India and South Korea, particularly through participation in programmes such as Make in India, and Start up India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.



The prime minister invited President Moon to visit India at an early date. The invitation was accepted, the MEA said.



Modi's discussions with Italy's Prime Minister Gentiloni focused on promoting bilateral relations, particularly trade and investment and people-to-people ties.



Prime Minister invited Italy's participation in World Food India — the food processing exhibition to be held in India in November this year.



The two leaders stressed on the significance of promoting interaction between medium enterprises of the two countries for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. The prime minister of appreciated Indian investments in his country, including in the industrial sector.



The two also discussed ways and means to work together for providing sustainable solutions to prevent climate change and promote development in Africa.



and Solberg discussed bilateral matters, especially strengthening of economic relations. Prime Minister invited participation of in the



The prime minister of Norway invited India to participate in the Oceans' Conference on the sidelines of the (UNGA). In a gesture symbolising cooperation for attainment of (SDGs), Prime Minister Solberg presented to Prime Minister Modi, at the end of the meeting, a football with inscribed on it.



On Friday, held bilaterals with Japan's and Canada's



Trump walks up to for ‘impromptu’ chat at G20 Summit



As G20 leaders continued their Summit discussions for the second day, US President Donald Trump on Saturday walked up to Prime Minister for “an impromptu interaction”. Arvind Panagariya, sherpa for India at the Summit, tweeted about the “interaction”, along with pictures of the two leaders and others just before start of the second day of working sessions of the

seeks UK’s help in return of economic offenders



As India works hard to ensure return of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Prime Minister on Saturday pressed upon his British counterpart Theresa May to ensure UK's cooperation to bring back economic offenders. Both leaders also talked about the complete range of India-UK ties. PTI



Had a ‘major influence’ on counter-terror discussions: India India said on Saturday it had “a major influence” on counter-terrorism discussions at the with Prime Minister raising the key issue with European leaders.

"India had a major influence on counter terrorism discussions at the G20 and also played a significant role in talks on trade and investment, migration and climate change," Arvind Panagariya said. PTI

