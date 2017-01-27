GAAR will be effective April 1, 2017, onwards: CBDT

GAAR will not interplay with right of taxpayer to choose method of transaction

Addressing investors' concerns ahead of implementation from April 1, the department today said it will not interplay with their right to choose a method of transaction and won't apply if routing of funds through a jurisdiction is "based on non- commercial considerations".



The General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), which seek to prevent companies from routing transactions through other countries to avoid taxes, can be invoked through a two-stage process involving a nod at the level of principal commissioner of income and a panel headed by a high court judge.



Seeking to assuage concerns of investors, CBDT said provisions shall be effective from the assessment year 2018-19 onwards and "shall not be invoked merely on the ground that the entity is located in a efficient jurisdiction".



"If the jurisdiction of is finalised based on non- commercial considerations and the main purpose of the arrangement is not to obtain tax benefit, will not apply. will not interplay with the right of the taxpayer to select or choose method of implementing a transaction," the CBDT said in a statement.



In a clarification on implementation of GAAR, CBDT said the provisions will not apply if the benefits obtained are permissible under the limitation of benefits clause provided in treaties.



Investments made by way of convertible instruments, bonus issuances or split/consolidation of holdings prior to April 1 will be grandfathered, it said.



CBDT said that adoption of anti-abuse rules in treaties may not be sufficient to address all avoidance strategies and they are required to be tackled through domestic anti-avoidance rules.



"However, if a case of avoidance is sufficiently addressed by Limitation of Benefits (LoB) provisions in the treaty, there shall not be an occasion to invoke GAAR," it said.



The proposal to apply will be vetted first by the Principal Commissioner of I-T/Commissioner of I-T and at the second stage by an Approving Panel headed by a judge of High Court.



"The stakeholders have been assured that adequate procedural safeguards are in place to ensure that is invoked in a uniform, fair and rational manner," CBDT said, adding that the government is committed to providing certainty and clarity in rules.