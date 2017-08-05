Garment manufacturers cheer GST rate cut in job work

Garment manufacturers have welcomed the government's decision to cut service tax (goods and services or levy) on the third-party services popularly known as

The Council on Saturday decided to cut the tax rate on services rendered by third parties from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. Earlier, the Council had lowered the rates on the in the jewellery sector while keeping the rate unchanged at 18 per cent on readymade garments.

"We welcome the decision. This is a major relief for the garments sector. The rate of 18 per cent was the biggest impediment for the growth of the garments sector. With this relief in India will see a major jump in coming days," said Rahul Mehta, President,

In the unorganised garment sector, almost 75 per cent depends on such as stitching, trading and other associated work. The sector feared hundreds of thousands of job losses with high tax on third party work.

The textiles sector as a whole, in fact, has heaved a sigh of relief.