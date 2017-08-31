GDP data for Q1FY18 out today: Experts expect growth at 6%

Gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the April-June 2017 quarter will be released later in the day today. Sandwiched between the government’s demonetisation programme and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), most experts expect the print to be around six per cent.





ALSO READ: 99% of banned notes returned after demonetisation: RBI annual report The economy clocked a 6.1 per cent growth rate in the January–March period — its lowest pace of growth in the past nine quarters, mainly due to demonetisation.

Here is a quick compilation of what the leading brokerages and research houses expect:

HSBC

Repercussions of an early Budget and the newly implemented GST rates, receipts, and rebates are likely to distort upcoming readings. The gross value added (GVA) may be a more reliable measure of economic activity over the next few quarters. We expect GVA growth for the first quarter of financial year 2017-18 (Q1FY18) to come in at an improved but still soft 6.2 per cent and the a tad lower at six per cent.

CARE Ratings

We expect the growth for the first quarter of the ongoing financial year to stand at 6.5 per cent at constant 2011-12 prices. This growth is contingent on the realisation of GVA growth at 6.3 per cent.





ALSO READ: Apprehensions on GST proved unfounded: PM Modi The agriculture growth in this quarter would largely be the residual output of the rabi harvest, which was good last year. Crops account for around 60 per cent of the agriculture sector in GVA, while the balance comes from forestry, fishing, among other things. We expect agricultural growth to be 3.5-4 per cent during the quarter.

The construction segment of GVA is projected to grow at six per cent following the push by the government in terms of increased spending on infrastructure.

ICRA