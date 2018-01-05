GDP growth to be more robust in next fiscal: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Niti
Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
on Friday said India's economic activity has been picking up for the last three quarters and the country's GDP
growth will become more robust in 2018-19.
"The second half GDP
growth in 2017-18 has risen to 7 per cent, bringing the annual growth rate to 6.5 per cent...GDP
growth will become more robust in 2018-19," he said.
The Niti
Aayog vice chairman
pointed out that economic activity has been picking up over the last three quarters and can be expected to strengthen in the coming period with the manufacturing PMI now reading at a five-year high and FMCG demand going up.
He added that estimates assume significance in the wake of the fact that the higher second half growth has come despite a weaning of public sector expenditures which had peaked in 2016-17 on account of the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.
