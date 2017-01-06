GDP growth to slow to 7.1% in FY17 from 7.6% a year ago: CSO estimates

The government on Friday estimated the country's economic growth rate to slow down to 7.1 per cent in the current financial year, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, as economic activity has been affected after the demonetisation of high-value notes effected in November.

If it acutally turns out to be true, the growth rate would be only slightly lower than the 7.2 per cent witnessed in the first half of the current financial year. As such, demonetisation has impacted economic growth slightly, according to the advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released in New Delhi.

Growth is basically expected to come from agriculture and government expenditure. Everything else seems to have recorded a smaller expansion rate in 2016-17 when compared with 2015-16.

for 2016-17 is also closer to the 7.2 per cent rate that the had clocked in 2014-15. This means, the could have gone back two years, though 7.1 per cent growth might also appear to be an overestimation by ome economists.