The gems and jewellery trade is fully prepared for the goods and services tax (GST) regime, to be implemented from July 1, industry body All India (GJF) said on Tuesday and hoped that the Centre would levy only 1.25 per cent tax on the sector.

It attracts 2 per cent tax (one per cent each of excise and value added tax) at present in most states except in Kerala.

"We are fully prepared to implement the Our jewellers are ready. We have developed a software to create awareness on the issue," Chairman Nitin Khandelwal told reporters in New Delhi.

The rate for the sector has not yet been finalised by the government. "We have demanded 1.25 per cent rate. We hope the government accepts it. We are trying hard to convince them on this issue," he said.

has met finance ministry officials as well as several state finance ministers on the issue and explain them the ground reality.

Higher rate would affect organised players badly, said, adding that the industry is pitching for lower tax to bring unorganised players on board so that their dealings are reported online with greater transparency.

Khandelwal and members of were here to launch a 3-day event 'Preferred Manufacturer of India (PMI)', that will start in the national capital from tomorrow. The event aims to facilitate the country's top gems and jewellery makers and wholesales/retailers to network and place orders.

About 45 top manufacturers and 150-200 wholesalers and retailers are expected to participate in the event, which has been held for last six years.