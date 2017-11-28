GES 2017: Ivanka Trump on how India's GDP can grow by $150 bn in 3 years

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, on Tuesday said reducing the gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over $150 billion in the next three years and reiterated her father's words that "India has a true friend in the White House".





In her keynote address at the 8th annual (GES), she showered lavish praise on Prime Minister who is "doing to build India as a thriving economy — a beacon of democracy — and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary"."What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... from your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister," she said."Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty -- a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she added.Ivanka, who is the advisor to the White House, said, "Here in India, I want to applaud Prime Minister for his firm belief that 'the progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women'," she stressed.India, she said, is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has a true friend in the White House.President Trump earlier this year said India has a true friend in the White House, Ivanka recalled.