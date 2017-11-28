JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

B N Sharma appointed as Chairman of National Anti-Profiteering Authority
Business Standard

GES 2017 LIVE: Ivanka Trump, PM Modi address entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

Trump is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme

BS Web Team  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: #IvankaTrump meets PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: #IvankaTrump meets PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.



Trump landed today and is scheduled to make the opening address at the GES.

"Thank you for the warm welcome," she tweeted. "I'm excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017."

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit.

She is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme.

Modi will host dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel this evening.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

5:28 PM Saying that Narendra Modi is a symbol of democracy, Ivanka said India will grow speedily under PM Modi

5:25 PM "It's incredible to be in this ancient city brimming with technology," Ivanka added.

5:25 PM "I am proud to see that for the first time a majority of 1,500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event," Ivanka Trump said.

5:23 PM Ivanka Trump said, "People of India aspire us in US and India has a friend in White House.''
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

GES 2017 LIVE: Ivanka Trump, PM Modi address entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

Trump is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme

Trump is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.


Trump landed today and is scheduled to make the opening address at the GES.

"Thank you for the warm welcome," she tweeted. "I'm excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017."

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit.

She is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme.

Modi will host dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel this evening. image
Business Standard
177 22

GES 2017 LIVE: Ivanka Trump, PM Modi address entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

Trump is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.


Trump landed today and is scheduled to make the opening address at the GES.

"Thank you for the warm welcome," she tweeted. "I'm excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017."

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit.

She is leading the US contingent at the summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme.

Modi will host dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel this evening.

image
Business Standard
177 22