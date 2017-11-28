GES 2017 LIVE: Ivanka Trump, PM Modi address entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Hyderabad: #IvankaTrump meets PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister on Tuesday met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the here. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.

5:28 PM Saying that Narendra Modi is a symbol of democracy, Ivanka said India will grow speedily under PM Modi

5:25 PM "It's incredible to be in this ancient city brimming with technology," Ivanka added.

5:25 PM "I am proud to see that for the first time a majority of 1,500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event," Ivanka Trump said.

5:23 PM Ivanka Trump said, "People of India aspire us in US and India has a friend in White House.''