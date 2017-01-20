C P Gurnani: Getting ready for 'new collared' jobs

We need to create collaborative and/or disruptive platforms for agriculture, healthcare etc jobs

We need to create collaborative and/or disruptive platforms for agriculture, healthcare etc jobs

The World Economic Forum Annual Summit has reached its crescendo of opinions and conversations as the world braces to welcome Donald Trump to the White House today. In one of the discussions I was part of on Thursday, I spoke about the emergence of the “new collared jobs”, the knowledge workforce who are becoming the future of inclusive growth. We need to create collaborative and/or disruptive platforms (such as Uber and Airbnb) for food, agriculture, healthcare, education, skilled and high-skilled jobs, that is made to measure for each, speaking to each individual to ensure ...

C P Gurnani