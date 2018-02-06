Give power distribution to private franchisees: R K Singh to states

With many states facing high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, indicating operational inefficiencies, the Union Ministry of Power has asked the states concerned to hand over the job of power distribution to private franchisees.

In a letter to all states, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has asked them to step up the monitoring and technical upgrade of power supply systems. The minister has also warned the states that the Tariff Policy 2018 will mandate that no state will be able to pass on the losses incurred by distribution ...