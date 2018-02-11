Glad that this govt won't present 6th Budget: Chidambaram on Budget 2018

Senior Congress leader P. said the latest Union for 2018-19 as a whole has failed the people of India.

Speaking at the Loyola Institute of Business Administration during the critical analysis of the Budget, said the nation can see a grim picture for the immediate future of the Indian economy.

"Inflation will rise and fiscal deficit will widen. Macroeconomic stability has been compromised. Distress in farm sector continues. Young men and women will be left unemployed. Exports are way below.

Every which way you look at it, this has failed this country. In conclusion, all I can say after seeing this government's fifth is that thank god this government will not present a sixth Budget," he asserted.

Former Union finance minister added that the government could have chosen to solve one of the challenges of fiscal consolidation, acute distress in the farm sector, delivery of welfare and job creation.

"As far as I am concerned, this government has turned out to be a thoroughly incompetent in managing the economy," he said.

further criticised the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPC), saying the government had no way to fund it.

"This scheme will not see the light of the day. If it does, it will be in a rudimentary form. Most diseases, procedures will be excluded. It will be so difficult to access the scheme that 90% of the people will not even make an attempt to access it," he added.

Earlier on February 8, the Congress leader slammed the latest Union presented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and shot questions in this context at the leading dispensation, at the Rajya Sabha.

