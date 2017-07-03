Glitch-free GST rollout is expecting too much, says Vanaja Sarna

CBEC is prepared for the transition to the goods and services tax GST, says Vanaja Sarna

CBEC is prepared for the transition to the goods and services tax GST, says Vanaja Sarna

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) is prepared for the transition to the goods and services tax (GST). Any issues that come forward will be resolved within the best time possible, Vanaja Sarna, its chief, tells Dilasha Seth. Edited excerpts: What will be on top of your agenda for the next 15 days? With the legal framework put in place, the next and most important step is to hand-hold the taxpayers and other stakeholders, to ensure their smooth transition into this new regime. We will be focusing on helping them in their compliance requirements. All our ...

Dilasha Seth