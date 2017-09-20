Glitches galore in filing returns under GST

Filing returns through the GST portal has been a tedious exercise for many. The first of a two-part series looks at the challenges and the steps the govt has taken so far to iron out the issues. In its 21st meeting on September 9 in Hyderabad, the Goods and Service Tax Council (GSTC) decided to constitute a group of ministers (GoM) to sort out the problems taxpayers faced in filing returns on the GST portal. The GoM, under the chairmanship of Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar, held its first meeting on Saturday in Bengaluru. It identified 25-odd glitches to be ...