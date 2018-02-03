Global Investors' Summit: Assam gets Rs 651.86 billion investment

The inaugural day of the first-ever Global Investors' Summit in saw the signing of as many as 176 initial pacts in a range of sectors with investment commitments worth Rs 651.86 billion, an said. Leading from the front, behemoth committed Rs 130 billion investment in the state, according to the of 'Advantage - Global Investors' Summit 2018'. Another PSU Ltd pledged an investment of Rs 100 billion the said. and MD said the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petrochemicals Ltd and the government. "We are also signing an MoU to form a joint venture company with IOC, ONGC, NRL and GAIL. This is to connect all the North Eastern state capital with from Guwahati," he added. Two more firms Corporation (IOC) and (NRL) also evinced interest to invest Rs 34.32 billion and Rs 34.1 billion, respectively, the said. Among private players, and MD Mukesh Ambani announced an investment of Rs 25 billion in in various sectors, including retail, petroleum, telecom, tourism and sports, creating jobs for at least 80,000 people over the next three years.

Ambani's announcement came during the inaugural function of the two-day investors' summit. With Tata Trusts joining hands with the government to roll out an elaborate programme in 17 centres across 15 districts of the state from next year, the project will see an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, said. will be investing Rs 27 billion, while Century Ply has shared plans of investing Rs 21 billion, the informed. " outlined plans of Rs 12.5 billion worth of investment for through seaplanes boosting the tourism sector besides connecting Lakhimpur and Jorhat under the Udaan Scheme. will be investing Rs 10 billion in an IT Park and in Guwahati, he added. The said the proposed Rs 5 billion investment in the healthcare sector, while Cement announced an investment to the tune of Rs 11 billion. "Tourism sector, which is one of the key focus areas of the government, saw an investment proposal in concurrence of around Rs 736 crore. Infrastructure sector, a prime determinant of progress, saw a total investment proposal worth Rs 23.47 billion," the said. Other major companies announcing investments in are: BPCL (Rs 3.5 billion), Essel Infraprojects (Rs 60 billion), (Rs 21 billion), Infinity Infotech Parks (Rs 10 billion) and and Resorts (Rs 4 billion), among others, he added. The government has identified 12 focus sectors for the summit, including agriculture and food processing, handloom- textile-handicrafts, logistics, river transport-port township, IT-ITeS, pharmaceutical-medical equipment, and power. Tourism-hospitality-wellness, civil aviation, petroleum- and startups-innovation are the other focus areas for the business tycoons.