Agricultural scientists are pushing for government approval, without delay, to commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard.

The matter is pending with the Union environment ministry and critics of GM technology want a 'No' decision.

Addressing journalists on Monday, scientists from the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research said they'd written to the prime minister to expedite government support for GM technology.

"This technology has a proven track record and has been tested by multiple scientific institutions," said Panjab Singh, president of It would help reduce India's significant edible oil import of Rs 80,000 crore annually and boost farmer income, he added.

The regulator for such crops, the (GEAC), had recommended last month that be cleared for commercial use. The application, made by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants at the University of University, says crop yields are expected to rise by 25-30 per cent.

Deepak Pental, lead scientist in the project (he's also a former vice-chancellor of Delhi University), said adoption of the technology would open the door to developing thousands of other varieties, which will help farmers.

Asked why major mustard growing states such as Rajasthan and Punjab had not given permission for field trials, Pental said the Centre's active push would suffice to tide over such opposition.

Apart from anti-GM groups, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a body which is approved by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, considered the ideological mentor of the present ruling party, has slammed any clearance for It and the anti-GM groups want the entire report and all details of field trials to be first made public.

They are already fighting a case in the Supreme Court where the government had promised to not move ahead with without the court's approval.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, given additional charge of the ministry after the sudden demise of Anil Dave recently, recently said a final decision would take time.

Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary of the department of agricultural research and education under the agriculture ministry, points to GM cotton (also called Bt cotton) as a success story. It is at present the only GM crop with official approval. "The area under Bt cotton cultivation has increased a hundred times as technology has improved and yields have risen. It's important for such technology to be released."

India meets 60 per cent of its edible oil demand through import and the scientists on Monday argued the imported crop is overwhelmingly from GM varieties. At present, mustard seed output is around seven million tonnes a year.

While has said it does not support import restrictions, growing domestic yield of mustard had led to a glut last year in the markets. Farmers in Rajasthan and Punjab had to resort to distress sales as prices fell.