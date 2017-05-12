GM Mustard could the open door for 100-odd crops in pipeline

After many ifs and buts, commercial release of mustard seems to have reached a decisive phase after the (GEAC) recommending its release to the ministry of environment and forests yesterday.

The will now take a final call on whether herbicide-tolerant can become the first food crop to be cultivated in India or it meets the same fate as bt brinjal, when the then environment ministry stayed its release on the grounds of insufficient evidence on safety in 2010.

The decisive factor in this case would be the Supreme Court's observation, which is hearing a case against commercial release of

The Central government has earlier on record said that any decision on commercial release of would depend on directions from the apex court.

It now remains to be seen, whether it sticks to its earlier assurance or violates that.

If cleared, it would also open the door for entry of around 100-odd GM food products many of which are in first trial stages and have not yet reached the for clearance.

These include GM rice, wheat, okra, onion, groundnut, bamboo, tomato, apple, cucumber, sugarcane, cabbage, cauliflower, tea, coffee, corn, ginger, ragi, yam, castor, sunflower, black pepper, pea, soybean, papaya, cardamom, carrot, banana, tobacco, orange, pearl millet, potato and pulses.

The application for has been submitted by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP), Delhi University South Campus.



It had submitted an application to the for the environmental release of (Brassica juncea) hybrid DMH-11 and the use of parental events (varuna bn 3.6 and EH2 mod bs 2.99) for the development of a new generation of hybrids. The applicant for is Prof Deepak Pental from the same Centre.

From an agriculture point of view if the claims are to be believed has potential to increase the per hectare yield by over 28 per cent as against the current varieties.

Per hectare yield of conventional mustard varieties in India is around1,100-1,250 kilograms per hectare. This if the claims are to be believed will go up by almost 1,400-1,600 kilograms per hectare.

Though, the per hectare yield increase might not be extremely staggering but given that mustard is among the highest oil bearing oilseed in India (over 40 per cent oil content) --- India's domestic production of could rise, lowering imports by that much amount.

India annually imports more than half of its edible oils requirements as the domestic production is low.

Since 2009-10, India's imports have gone up by over 65 per cent from around 8.82 million tonnes to over 14 million tonnes in 2015-16 crop marketing year that runs from November to October.

The domestic oilseeds crops that comprises of all including soybean and ground nut has been around 29-32 million tonnes.

Mustard seed production in India has stayed around 7-8 million tonnes. Not surprising, the (SEA) has welcomed the approval saying that can help raise production by 20-30 per cent.

"It will have impact on production, yield, help in bringing more crop area and also improve area under irrigation. However, all these benefits of will only accrue if the ministry of environment gives its nod keeping aside all the political considerations," former chairman of Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) told Business Standard.

The moot question and one which is going in favour of is the hope of rise in yield. However, activists counter this argument on the grounds that claim of significant increase in per hectare yield is based on comparative tests done with conventional mustard varieties which have been in use for the last 30 years.

"That apart, the government hasn't shared any safety data on with the public and we were asked to just read through a 4,000 page document in one go. Everything is being done in such hushed hushed manner that it gives rise to lot of questions," Kavitha Kuruganti, head of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) told Business Standard.

Vandana Shiva, noted environmentalist and activist said and are just hijacking our food through their products whose only purpose is royalty collection through patents.

Even, the RSS-affilate has come down heavily against the regulator for approving and has called upon the government particularly environment and forest minster Anil Madhav Dave not to allow the final nod.

This would not be the first time that a proposal for commercial cultivation of comes up before the

In 2002, the then Union government had rejected proposal for commercial planting of private sector seed manufacturer's, Bayer's transgenic mustard plant. Apart from activitists, even the honey bee makers have on the grounds that it would kill bees as mustard is most vital crop for pollination.

The same has been approved now. Though the governments hasn't put out the public safety data on in public domain, but after GEAC's approval on Thursday, it listed out a FAQs on

The FAQs asserted that the approved by is absolutely safe for human consumption and won't lead to any adverse impact on environment.

It also said its pollination characteristics would be as good conventional seeds and the programme has been fully supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

"The regulatory agencies assessed thoroughly the dossier and evaluated critically the safety data on toxicity and allerginicity in humans and animals and found that the introduced proteins do not have any toxicity," the FAQs said.