GM mustard: With the govt being secretive, a resolution remains elusive

Earlier this month, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) gave its nod to the commercial release of genetically modified (GM) mustard. In its usual discreet manner, the announcement was made unofficially, though within a few minutes the news was all over the place. Till date, there hasn’t been any formal statement from either GEAC or the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the approval. What has been placed in the public domain (it was later withdrawn to be reissued after a few days) is a bunch of FAQs on GM mustard, explaining the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?