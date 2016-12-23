Goa govt slashes VAT on petrol by 6%

With assembly polls due early next year, the BJP-led coalition government in Goa
on Friday slashed VAT
on petrol
from 15 to 9% to bring the price of the fuel
to Rs 60 per litre.
This is the third time in the last four and a half years that the state government has slashed value added tax on petrol
in Goa
to bring it to or under Rs 60 per litre.
Petrol
prices in Goa
had fallen drastically in 2012 after BJP-led government nearly abolished 22% VAT
on petrol
price as part of a poll promise made in the party's election manifesto to bring down petrol
prices to do away with VAT
on petrol.
However, over the last two years, the government increased the VAT
to the pre-2012 levels, with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar
claiming the 2012 decision to bring down VAT
on petrol
to 0.1% was only to bring down prices at a time when fuel
prices were at an all-time high.
Parsekar had said the price of petrol
in Goa
would be kept at around Rs 60 per litre by reducing and increasing VAT
as required.
