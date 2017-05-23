Goa govt to launch start-up policy in ten days

The policy will encourage state-based entrepreneurs to take advantage of Goa's infotech initiatives

The will come out with a policy on start-ups in the next ten days.



The policy will seek to encourage state-based entrepreneurs to take advantage of Goa's initiatives and create successful start-ups, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said today.



"In the next 10 days, a proper policy on start-ups will be unveiled in the state. This policy will allow people of to remain in the state and take advantage of the new policy that is being framed," he said.



The minister said in the last eight to ten days, the officials have been sitting with people in the industry to see that an IT policy is framed that is in tune with the requirements of the sector.



Khaunte said there are a lot of Goans who have gone abroad due to lack of opportunities here and now want to come back for various reasons.



The minister said the is also working on making the existing IT policy more people-friendly.

