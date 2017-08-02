Goa to reintroduce loan settlement scheme for mining firms: Parrikar

The is planning to re-introduce the scheme for one-time settlement of taken by people for mining-related purposes.



Chief Minister said in the state Legislative Assembly last evening that he has discussed with the banks to re-introduce the scheme for the people, including truck owners, affected due to closure of the industry in



"I have already discussed with the banks to re-open the one-time settlement scheme," he said.The scheme, providing an opportunity to the people to repay the loan, was launched in September 2014, two years after the state's iron ore industry was shut down following a order, in view of illegal activities.Under the debt relief scheme, a subsidy of up to 35 per cent on the total amount was provided by the stateHowever, the scheme was closed in March last year after the then chief minister, Laxmikant Parsekar, said there was poor response from borrowers, who had piled up huge loan liabilities in different national andParrikar said the state government, through various financial schemes, had so far paid Rs 278 crore to the people affected with the closure of the industry.The chief minister also assured the House that the money collected from the companies as a part of the 'district mineral fund' would be utilised after appointing the committee required for the same.The collected from firms is lying idle with the for want of a committee which is to decide how to spend the amount.As per the Supreme Court's directive, firms have to contribute 30 per cent of to a special created by theThe money in the has to be utilised to create and other facilities in the state's belt."Post the Assembly session, the notification (for appointing the committee) will be out and by October, the will be put into operation," Parrikar said."We will use the money to construct the long pending corridor project. In the next two years, we will ensure that it is shaped up," he said in the House.