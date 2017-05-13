Gold remains up on global cues, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold rose 0.24% to $1,227.70 an ounce

maintained its upward trend for the second day on Saturday, gaining another Rs 25 at Rs 28,575 per 10 grams on positive global cues and sustained buying by local jewellers at the bullion market here.



followed suit and gained another Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.



said that besides a firm trend overseas, sustained buying by local jewellers mainly kept prices higher.



Globally, rose 0.24 per cent to $1,227.70 an ounce and moved up 0.83 per cent to $16.44 an ounce in in Friday’s trade.



In the national capital, of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity inched up further by Rs 25 each to Rs 28,575 and Rs 28,425 per 10 grams respectively. It had gained Rs 150 on Friday.



Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,300 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.



ready advanced by Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 125 to Rs 38,155 per kg.



coins, however, continued to trade at last level of Rs 69,000 for buying and Rs 70,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



Press Trust of India