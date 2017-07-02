Good and simple

But improving GST's design should be a priority

But improving GST's design should be a priority

At long last, India has been able to enter the goods and services tax (GST) regime. It was opportune that the glittering ceremony to usher in the biggest tax reform since Independence was held at the Central Hall of Parliament, even though several opposition parties, most notably the Congress, decided to boycott the event. But none of that can take away from the fact that the GST will be celebrated as a watershed moment in the history of India’s economic reforms. Nor can anyone deny that it is, as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in their ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment