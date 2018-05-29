JUST IN
Worried about GST return filing this month? These four tools can help

Here are the online and offline utilities that ease out the process of GST filing and compliance woes for businesses

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tally Connector helps users rectify any error instantly, hence making the process seamless and time-efficient

With the advent of Tally Connector, businesses can import Tally data, with a single click. Tally Connector helps users rectify any errors instantly, hence making the process seamless and time-efficient. Once the data is in ClearTax, data validation and GST return filing is super easy and can be done within minutes, reducing both time and effort spent.

Traders and businesses can upload sales data on GST portal with the help of an offline Excel format, launched by the Goods and Services Tax Network.

Traders and businesses can upload sales data on GST portal with the help of an offline Excel format, launched by the Goods and Services Tax Network. The offline Excel template has eight worksheets, making collation all invoices easy for taxpayers. The template is available at GST common portal.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently launched its GST app to ease out the tax filing process for small traders.

 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently launched its GST app to ease out the tax filing process for small traders. Businesses can enjoy this plan free-of-cost for up to 2,000 invoices. For bills between 2,000 and 6,000 businesses would have to pay an annual fee of INR 1,999. Invoices above 6,000 would warrant Re 1 per invoice.

 

The enterprise wing of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Business has launched Airtel GST Advantage.

The enterprise wing of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Business has launched Airtel GST Advantage. As a solution, Airtel GST Advantage aims to help small and mid-sized businesses file GST returns. It provides users with a help desk to handle any queries, an addition 18 GB data to be used over three months and an easy access to tax filing services of ClearTax.


First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 18:48 IST

