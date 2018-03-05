Google, Facebook offensive pushes out fintech, e-commerce players in India

In the fight between information technology, and firms in India and and Facebook, the global giants seem to be winning hands down. It is becoming a matter of survival for these sectoral ones, as one-stop solutions such as business listings, travel bookings, money transfers and financial services are available on both platforms and these firms rely on and to promote their services. has in the past two years systematically got into a host of sectors and businesses. Starting from listings where it competes with firms such as Just Dial and Tez competes with mobile wallets such as And, most recently, Flights has taken on MakeMyTrip, Yatra and others in the travel sites segment. is launching its own wallet via Pay. It also has its own arm and plans to bring more services. According to experts, has been placing its sponsored flights unit prominently on a search result page, pushing down travel sites such as MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip and Yatra in favour of Google’s own specialised search service, Flights. Players in other sectors have raised similar issues. While has market capitalisation of almost $753 billion and commands one of $515 billion, it is the wealth of user data they have that one fears. Many believe it is this data that gives them the power to create a monopoly on almost everything under the sun. “The kind of data they generate on individuals, they can tailor that to offer a wide range of products and services. Their algorithm is such that they push options to people. That information can be marketed, which they are currently doing. In Europe, we are seeing authorities taking notice of this and taking measures to curb their powers. We also need to take significant regulatory action. The Competition Commission of India and the government need pro-actively work on it, so that sector players are not pushed out and a monopoly not created,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director, Technopak.

Recently, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, the country’s biggest mobile wallet and financial services firm, in an interview with Business Standard actually said: “I believe is the most evil company in the world. Earlier, they tried to dupe the country with what called free internet. Now, they are flouting all guidelines and rules and bringing out an app that does not need three-step authentication to make online and mobile payments.”

This was in response to chat messenger launching its Pay wallet, for a beta test without the complete authentication process mandated by National Payments Council of India.

According to experts, has already started for Business. From getting e-ticketing, delivery updates from online marketplaces, paying utility bills, buying financial services to even booking a plumber, the app is rapidly adding a host of products to its platform.

"Critics contend this is not a protectionist attitude. “India is an open country. Most of the major firms are owned by Chinese, Japanese or American companies. It is not about India versus global players. Global players such as should not misuse their monopoly status. They should not put their reference on top or take undue advantage,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and chief executive, Matrimony.com. His company took on and this later led to CCI imposing a Rs 1.36-billion fine on the latter for 'search bias' and abuse of a dominant position.