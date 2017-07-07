Got your June credit card, mobile bills now? Yes, you will have to pay GST

Most of the services attract a higher tax slab of 18% compared to around 15% service

Consumers will have to cough up on bill payment for credit card, telephone or any other service consumed in June if the for the same has been generated or payment made in July.



Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been rolled out from July 1, and most of the services attract a higher tax slab of 18 per cent compared to around 15 per cent service tax charged earlier.



replaces service tax, excise, VAT and over a dozen local levies. All goods and services are now classified under four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.



However, a government official clarified would be levied on any bill that is generated from July 1 even if the service has been consumed prior to that, provided that no advance payment was made by the consumer.



"Supposing your billing cycle ended on June 25, was generated on July 10 and payment was not made in advance... So when you issue the liability is of because under law the date of providing of service is the date of issue of invoice," a senior tax official said.



Under existing rules, service tax is levied on the date of issue of or date of making of payment, whichever is earlier. for services has to be generated within 30 days of providing the service



In case a consumer pays the bill in advance, then the rule says tax liability arises on that day.



For goods, the law states that the day an is issued will be considered as the date of goods sold and tax would be charged.

