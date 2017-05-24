Government appoints Taxmann.Com as GST Suvidha Provider

said on Wednesday, has been certified as the (GSP) by the government.

The rollout of GST is scheduled from July 1. is expected that around 1 crore taxpayers will be covered under this new indirect regime.

"Therefore, to ensure smooth management of such a huge base, the government has introduced a unique concept of Goods and Service Suvidha Provider (GSPs) and Taxmann has been selected for this purpose," said in a statement.

The software and mobile app built by Taxmann will provide taxpayers a wide range of facilities including easier returns, payments, ledger maintenance, consolidated view of client details, cloud as well as offline solutions.

are appointed to provide a convenient mode to taxpayers and other stakeholders. They are selected by platform provider - GSTN.

Taxmann publishes books on and corporate laws in India. also maintains the largest online database of direct taxes, corporate laws, GST and indirect taxes.