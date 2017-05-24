Government appoints Taxmann.Com as GST Suvidha Provider

The rollout of GST is scheduled from July 1. It
is expected that around 1 crore taxpayers will be covered under this new indirect tax
regime.
"Therefore, to ensure smooth management of such a huge tax
base, the government has introduced a unique concept of Goods and Service Tax
Suvidha Provider (GSPs) and Taxmann has been selected for this purpose," it
said in a statement.
The software and mobile app built by Taxmann will provide taxpayers a wide range of facilities including easier returns, payments, ledger maintenance, consolidated view of client details, cloud as well as offline solutions.
GSPs
are appointed to provide a convenient mode to taxpayers and other stakeholders. They are selected by IT
platform provider - GSTN.
Taxmann publishes books on tax
and corporate laws in India. It
also maintains the largest online database of direct taxes, corporate laws, GST and indirect taxes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU