Government appoints Taxmann.Com as GST Suvidha Provider

GSPs are appointed to provide a convenient mode to taxpayers and other stakeholders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Taxmann.Com said on Wednesday, it has been certified as the GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the government.

The rollout of GST is scheduled from July 1. It is expected that around 1 crore taxpayers will be covered under this new indirect tax regime.

"Therefore, to ensure smooth management of such a huge tax base, the government has introduced a unique concept of Goods and Service Tax Suvidha Provider (GSPs) and Taxmann has been selected for this purpose," it said in a statement.

The software and mobile app built by Taxmann will provide taxpayers a wide range of facilities including easier returns, payments, ledger maintenance, consolidated view of client details, cloud as well as offline solutions.

GSPs are appointed to provide a convenient mode to taxpayers and other stakeholders. They are selected by IT platform provider - GSTN.

Taxmann publishes books on tax and corporate laws in India. It also maintains the largest online database of direct taxes, corporate laws, GST and indirect taxes.

