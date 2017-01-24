Government approves 3% interest subsidy on home loans up to Rs 2 lakh

In a bid to ease EMI burden by ensuring cheap home loans in rural areas, the Centre on Tuesday approved 3% interest subsidy on loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for all households which are not covered under (Grameen).

"The is committed to its mission to ensure housing for all by 2022. The interest subvention will not only reduce the equated monthly installment (EMI) burden on the poor but will also help them in further construction or expansion of their current homes," Rural Development Minister Singh Tomar told PTI.

It will also create employment opportunities in rural housing sector, Tomar added.

The scheme was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, within a month of Prime Minister Modi's announcement during his address to the nation on the New Year's eve.

Interest subsidy would be available to every rural household which is not covered under the PMAY(G), under which the aims to construct about 44 lakh houses, the Rural Development Ministry said in an official statement.

The scheme would also enable people in rural areas to construct new houses or add to their existing pucca houses to improve their dwelling units.

National Housing Bank (NHB) would implement the scheme and the would provide the net present value of the interest subsidy of 3% to it.

NHB will, in turn, pass it to the primary lending institutions, like scheduled commercial banks, NBFCs and others.

Under the scheme, the would also take necessary steps for proper convergence with PMAY(G) including technical support to the beneficiary through existing arrangements.