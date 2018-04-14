Government eases norms for obtaining PAN/TAN card for corporate assessees

The on Saturday said the (COI) issued by the (MCA) is adequate proof of (PAN) or (TAN) for a company.

"Finance Act, 2018, amended of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and removed the requirement of issuing PAN in the form of a laminated card," an official statement said, adding, "hence, it is clarified that PAN and mentioned in the COI issued by shall also be treated as sufficient proof of PAN and for the said company assessees."

It further said: "In case of a company, an application for incorporation, allotment of PAN and allotment of may be made through a common application form submitted to the "

"In these cases, the COI issued by contains a mention of both PAN and TAN," the statement noted.