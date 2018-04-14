JUST IN
Government eases norms for obtaining PAN/TAN card for corporate assessees

An application for incorporation, allotment of PAN and allotment of TAN may be made through a common application form submitted to the MCA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The government on Saturday said the Certificate of Incorporation (COI) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is adequate proof of Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) for a company.

"Finance Act, 2018, amended section 139A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and removed the requirement of issuing PAN in the form of a laminated card," an official statement said, adding, "hence, it is clarified that PAN and TAN mentioned in the COI issued by MCA shall also be treated as sufficient proof of PAN and TAN for the said company assessees."

It further said: "In case of a company, an application for incorporation, allotment of PAN and allotment of TAN may be made through a common application form submitted to the MCA."

"In these cases, the COI issued by MCA contains a mention of both PAN and TAN," the statement noted.
First Published: Sat, April 14 2018. 17:20 IST

