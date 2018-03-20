Government extends facility of fixed term employment for all sectors

The government has extended the facility of hiring workers on fixed term to all sectors for improving the ease of doing business for players intending to hire people for completing specified projects, tasks or orders.

This facility was available only for the as per the Industrial Establishment (Standing Order) 1946.

As per a notification issued by the labour ministry to amend the Order, words "fixed term in apparel manufacturing sector" will be replaced by "fixed term employment" meaning that facility would be available for all sectors.

In his Budget speech earlier last month, had said, "the facility of fixed term will be extended to all sectors".

The fixed term was introduced in in Industrial (Standing Order ) Act in October, 2016.

The concept of fixed term defines the tenure of as well as other associated conditions of service and remunerations, which are provided to regular employees under various labour laws.

The employed for short period will get better working and service conditions as compared to a contract

The amendment to the Order provides that no notice of termination of shall be necessary in case of temporary and badli workmen.

It also provided that fixed term would not be entitled to any notice or pay in lieu of that, if his services are terminated or in case of non-renewable of contract or expiry of term of

The amendment further stipulates that a temporary workmen who has completed three months of continuous service, shall be given two weeks notice of the intention to terminate his if such termination is not in accordance with the terms of the contract.

In case he has not completed three months of continuous service, he shall be informed for the reasons for termination in writing.

It also provides that services of temporary shall not be terminated as punishment unless he has been given an opportunity of explaining the charges of misconduct alleged against him.

The fixed would be entitled to all benefits like wages, hours of work, allowances and others statutory benefits, not less than permanent workmen.

The fixed term was defined as a who is employed on a contract basis for a fixed period. Thus the services of will be automatically terminated as a result of non renewal of the contract between the employer and the concerned. A separation of service of a as a result of non renewal of the contract of between the employer and concerned shall not be construed as termination of

This facility will aid industry to employ in sector which are of seasonal nature and witness fluctuation of demand and hence requires flexibility in employing

Under the fixed term the working conditions in terms of working hours, wages, allowances and other statutory dues of a fixed term employee would be at par with permanent workmen.

A fixed term will also be eligible for all statutory benefits available to a permanent proportionately according to the period of service rendered by him even though his period of does not extend to the qualifying period of required in the statute.

The employer can directly hire a for a fixed term without mediation of any