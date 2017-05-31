Government firm on e-platform plan despite chemists strike

Chemists oppose plan as it will hike their costs and impact business especially in rural areas

The Central government is firm on its plan to introduce a to regulate sale of drugs despite opposition from



On Tuesday, across the country shut stores in a day-long strike against the move which will make it mandatory to upload all details of sale and purchase. The have opposed the plan as it will increase their costs and impact business especially in rural areas. With limited internet infrastructure it will not be possible to switch to e-platform, have said.



All India Organisation of and Druggists (AIOCD) president Jagannath Shinde said the strike was hundred per cent success. In West Bengal 90 per cent of the 40,000 stores were shut between 6 a.m.-10 a.m, said Tushar Chakraborty, former secretary of Bengal and Druggists Association.



The government however plans to go ahead with the plan. “We will not back track on the plan. Our plan is to ensure patient safety. We will take all necessary steps for same in consultation with the industry,” said a senior official from Central Drug and Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).



The has been proposed to ensure supply of quality drugs and curb anti microbial resistance. But the government proposal has divided the pharmacy business bodies. These divisions were evident on Tuesday too with section of keeping their stores open.



Food and Drugs Administration officials in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra claimed 30-40 per cent of all stores in the states remained open. “ We had set up a helpline to assist citizens requiring medicines in an emergency but we received only three calls,” said Maharashtra FDA commissioner Harshdeep Kamble.



“Our hospital based as well clinic-based were open across the country, Apart from that each cluster we tried to operate at least one store to serve the emergency requirements,” said P Jayakumar, chief operating officer of



Pharmacy industry bodies said was just one of the issues troubling the industry. in West Bengal are worried that while government wants to regulate sale from offline stores it has not control over sales done through online The issue of sale of generic medicines is also of concern.



Federation of Gujarat State and Druggists Association president Jashvant Patel said the industry is seeking clarity on government push for generic drugs. “The law does not allow us to substitute a medicine which has been prescribed by a doctor. For this to happen change will have to be made in the Then we can sell medicines at cheaper rates,” he said adding that the association has been seeking clarity on the issue.



BS Reporters