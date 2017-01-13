Government imposes anti-dumping duties on select steel products

The government imposed (ADDs) from Wednesday on of certain varieties of products from China and the European Union.

The minimum price (MIP) on products that has cushioned the domestic industry for almost a year will end on February 4 unless extended. It has helped the Indian industry to gain some ground against cheaper mainly from China, South Korea and Japan.

Sanak Mishra, secretary-general, Indian Association, said was temporary relief in a market inundated with cheap Chinese import. After its imposition in February, prices of indigenously made products went up but are yet to reach the October 2014 level which is taken by the industry as a benchmark.

The was first imposed for six months on 173 products. It was extended for two months in August but the list of items was pruned to 66. Again in December, the list was further shortened to 19 products.

During the year, coking coal prices, an essential raw material for making steel, rose in the international market, mainly due to disruption in supply from Australia. India meets a majority of its coking coal requirement, the cost of which is a third of the industry's price structure, through import.

"The cost of one tonne of coking coal was around $80 in January 2016. In November, it had increased to $283 a tonne," said Mishra.

The industry has been deeply impacted by coking coal prices and our profitability continues to be low, an executive said.



Current coal prices are $193 a tonne, still very high, he added. companies imported six million tonnes of coking coal in April and May, according to official data.

Experts said the sector would continue to struggle since the consumption of is on a decline in other countries. So, China, Japan and South Korea are looking at opportunities to sell their surplus capacity in markets like India.

The country's crude production in April-December, first nine months of the financial year, was 72.2 mt. Of this, Authority of India, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, JSW and Jindal & Power together produced 40.2 mt.