Government stops free conversion of PIO cards to OCI cards in New Year

The people of Indian origin will have to pay fees in New Year if they wish to convert their identity cards to (OCI) cards as the government has stopped the scheme of free conversion effective tomorrow,a Home Ministry official said.



The scheme of converting the (PIO) cards to cards free of cost comes to an end as a decision has been taken not to give any more extension beyond December 31, the official told PTI requesting anonymity.



However, the change of PIO cards to cards would continue on payment of fees."The deadline will not be extended further as the bulk of people - around 30 lakh - have already converted their PIO cards into cards," the official said.The Home Ministry had extended the deadline on four occasions. The fee is being worked out by the ministry and will be announced soon.The was first implemented in 2002 as a benefit to foreign nationals who could establish at least a third generation tie to an Indian origin.The was valid for travel, work, and residence in India for a period of 15 years.The card was implemented in 2005, carried more expansive benefits than the PIO card, and was valid for the holder's lifetime.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in 2014 that the two types of cards would be merged and the Indian diaspora would be given the maximum possible benefits.The simultaneous existence of PIO and cards led to confusion among People of Indian Origin residing abroad, the official said.