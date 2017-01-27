Govt allays GAAR fears but grey areas remain

The finance ministry sent positive signals to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Friday by clarifying that the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR, on taxes) will not override tax treaties with suitable limitation of benefit clauses but which had certain grey areas to interpret.

Experts said it would have been better if these clarifications could have come earlier, as it takes time to wind up some commercial arrangements. However, this is still better than the rules on Place of Effective Management, which have been enforced from the current financial year. The takes effect from April 1, when the next year begins.

Investments made through compulsory convertible instruments, among others, would not draw GAAR, if made prior to April 1. Some other safeguards have also been put to avoid arbitrariness.

“...if a case of avoidance is sufficiently addressed by Limitation of Benefits (LoBs) provisions in the tax treaty, there shall not be an occasion to invoke GAAR,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified.

This means will not override the recently revised double taxation avoidance agreements with Mauritius and Singapore, as both the treaties have LoB clauses, explained Amit Maheshwari of Ashok Maheswary and Associates. However, could override the revised pacts with Cyprus and Netherlands, as these don’t have LoB clauses, he said.

The LoB clauses with Mauritius and Singapore are, however, for availing of benefits over a transition period of two years. Maheshwari says after the transition period, capital gains tax would anyway be imposed on those routing their investments from these two countries, and there is little fear of overriding these.

And, the clarifications categorically say if the jurisdiction of an FPI is finalised on the basis of non-tax commercial considerations, and the main purpose of the arrangement is not to obtain a tax benefit, will not apply. And, that will not interplay with the right of a taxpayer to select or choose the method of implementing a transaction.

Rajesh Gandhi of consultancy Deloitte said the clarifications had partially fulfilled a long-standing demand, though the benefit had got diluted to a large extent because the LoB clause in the Singapore and Mauritius treaties were relevant only for availing the 50 per cent tax rate for two years.

“In the present form, the guidelines leave some room for interpretation and dispute. To provide certainty to foreign investors, it would be better to clarify that if the conditions specified under LoB clause are met, would not apply,” said Vikas Vasal of Grant Thornton.

Also, the clarifications have said the adoption of anti-abuse rules in tax treaties might not be sufficient to address all tax avoidance strategies and these are required to be tackled through domestic anti-avoidance rules. This means some of the treaties could be overridden by GAAR.

Abhishek Goenka of consultants PwC said as the clarifications cannot envisage all possible scenarios, it does leave room for subjectivity and one could still need to pass the test even where the arrangement is cleared under LoB provisions. “This creates an unduly onerous obligation on investors,” he felt.

A committee headed by Parthasarathi Shome had earlier recommended that where a specific anti-avoidance rule is applicable on a particular aspect or element, not be invoked on that.

“Similarly, where anti-avoidance rules are provided in a tax treaty in the form of a LoB clause, the provisions shall not apply overriding the treaty. If there is evidence of violations of anti-avoidance provisions in the treaty, the treaty should be revisited but should not override the treaty,” the committee had recommended.

said grandfathering (the term for an old rule continuing to apply for some existing situations, while the new rule would apply to all future cases), in line with income tax rules, would be available for compulsorily convertible instruments, bonus issuances or splits, and consolidation of holdings in respect of investments made prior to April 1 in the hands of the same investor.

And, that if at the time of sanctioning an arrangement a court has explicitly and adequately considered the tax implications, will not apply.

“It has also been clarified that will not apply if an arrangement is held as permissible by the Authority for Advance Rulings,” the Board said.

A proposal to apply will be vetted first by a principal commissioner of income tax (PCIT) or commissioner of income tax (CIT). And, at the second stage, by an approval panel headed by a judge of a high court.

“The stakeholders have been assured that adequate procedural safeguards are in place to ensure is invoked in a uniform, fair and rational manner,” said.

If an arrangement has been held to be permissible in one year by PCIT and or the approval panel, and the facts and circumstances remain the same, will not be invoked for that arrangement in a subsequent year.