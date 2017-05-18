Govt allows states to seek direct external borrowings

State government
entities can now directly seek loans
from bilateral overseas lending agencies for infrastructure projects of over Rs 5,000 crore, the Union Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier, the rules did not permit direct borrowings by the state government
entities from external agencies. Only, the central government
could have raised external funds
on behalf of state governments.
"It has been decided to allow direct borrowing by financially sound state government
entities from bilateral ODA (Official Development Assistance) partners, based on State Government
Guarantee and Government
of India
counter guarantee" subject to certain conditions.
State government
entities will include any 'authority', public sector undertaking or organisation of the state.
The guidelines prescribe that loans
can be obtained by state government
entities having an annual revenue
of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the three previous years for infrastructure projects of over Rs 5,000 crore.
"The project should have regular revenue
stream -- the revenues to be generated from the project should be enough for repayment of principal amount and interest," the ministry said.
The revenues from the project would be escrowed to the extent of payment of principal and interest from time to time.
The relaxation is aimed at funding major infrastructure projects, social sector projects and building institutional capacities.
It would help state government
agencies in implementing projects having huge financial requirements which otherwise would have been faced fund crunch despite being viable.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU