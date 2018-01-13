Govt amends housing scheme guidelines under PMAY to enhance its coverage

The Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has amended the guidelines of the for urban areas under to enhance its coverage. Areas falling within notified planning or development area under the jurisdiction of an industrial development authority or special area development authority or authority or any such body under state legislation which is entrusted with the functions of urban planning and regulations shall also be included for coverage under PMAY(U), according to the amended guidelines. The is being implemented by ministry in rural areas under (Gramin) and by in urban areas under (Urban). "The beneficiaries in the permanent wait list of (G) will have the flexibility for opting for a house under PMAY(G) or (U)," it said. The benefits of all existing and future will not be denied to a beneficiary who would avail a house under this amendment, it added.